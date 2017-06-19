Inter target pushing for PSG move

Santos midfielder Thiago Maia is reportedly an Inter target, but it appears the Brazilian is keen to join PSG.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a €14 million move for the 20-year-old, and former teammate and current Biscione man Gabriel Barbosa has made it known he hopes the deal goes through.

While Maia made it clear that he would like to play in Europe one day, he stated that he would prefer to join PSG.

“There are rumours that I will join PSG because I know several players at the club, like Marquinhos,” he told TF1.

“One day I will move to Europe, even if I don’t know when. What I do know is that I hope PSG make an offer.”

Maia has netted three goals in 115 appearances for Santos since making his debut in 2014.

