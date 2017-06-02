Inzaghi signs Lazio extension

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi will remain with the Aquile until 2020 after penning a new contract on Friday.

The capital club enjoyed a fine campaign under the guidance of the 41-year-old, finishing the Serie A season in fifth position while also reaching the Coppa Italia final.

Although they fell to Juventus in said final, Inzaghi’s performance was enough to earn a contract extension that will see him bring home €1 million a season until 2020.

The deal also includes performance bonuses that could see the tactician earn another €200,000 per season.

Inzaghi will now get to work on preparing Lazio for the new season, a campaign that could see him earn his first senior trophy when the Aquile take on Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana.

