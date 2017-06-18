Italy supporters throw fake money at Donnarumma

During Italy U21’s 2-0 win over Denmark, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the subject of some unwanted attention of fans who wanted to let the youngster know how they felt about his decision not to renew his AC Milan deal.

The 18-year-old’s contract expires in a year, and although the Rossoneri offered him €4 million a season to extend his stay at the San Siro, Donnarumma announced he will not be renewing with Milan, much to the disgust of their supporters.

Fans at the match in Krakow threw fake dollar bills behind Donnarumma’s goal, and there were also chants of ‘Dollar-umma’ heard throughout the match.

This is pathetic from fans. Throwing fake dollars at Donnarumma during Italy’s game in the #U21EURO. He’s juat a kid. #PMFootball pic.twitter.com/6djZCLWcao — POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) June 18, 2017

