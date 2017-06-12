Jiangsu star close to Inter switch

Inter are reportedly closing in on a move that would see them land Colombian striker Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Chinese side since joining from Racing Club in 2016, netting 13 goals in 28 appearances.

However with Jiangsu languishing in the relegation spots of the Chinese Super League, Primertiempo.co reports Martinez is closing in on a move to Inter.

The report states the Colombian was promised he would be allowed to join Inter, where he would become Mauro Icardi’s backup, after spending some time in China.

Martinez has one goal in seven appearances for the Colombian national team.

