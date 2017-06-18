Juventus star edging closer to Manchester City

Dani Alves is prepared to call time on his spell with Juventus, after just a single season, in order to reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign in Serie A since arriving on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer, and was instrumental as the Bianconeri completed a domestic double and reached the Champions League final.

However, Juventus are facing a battle to retain the right-back, with Alves keen to play in the Premier League, and under City coach Guardiola in particular, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alves was a key figure during Guardiola’s tenure as Barcelona tactician between 2008 and 2012, and the Spaniard is thought to be keen to reunite with his former player.

With Gael Clichy expected to follow Pablo Zabaleta out of the exit at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City are in the market for a new right-back, and are hopeful of securing Alves.

The 34-year-old, who made 32 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, has another year remaining on his contract with the Bianconeri.