Juventus ask Bayern Munich for Sanches

Renato Sanches could land in Italy as Juventus have reportedly asked for the Bayern Munich starlet on a two-year loan.

The two clubs have a great working relationship after deals for Kingsley Coman and Mehdi Benatia in recent times, and it looks as though that could continue in the near future.

Mediaset Premium reports Juve have asked for the 19-year-old on loan for the next two seasons, though it’s unclear whether they want a clause to make the move permanent.

Sanches joined Bayern last summer from Benfica for €35 million, but starting opportunities proved hard to come by.

The midfielder made 17 Bundesliga appearances last campaign, though only six of them were as a starter.

