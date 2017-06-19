Juventus captain mocked with banner at his house

Gianluigi Buffon’s continued failure to win the Champions League resulted in him being mocked by persons unknown at the goalkeeper’s home.

This year, the Italy captain came up short in the final against Real Madrid for the third time in his career, having also been beaten in 2003 and 2015, by AC Milan and Barcelona respectively.

While Juventus fans and many in the wider footballing world had been rooting for the goalkeeper to pick up the one honour that continues to elude him, not everybody was upset to see him fail once more.

Still relaxing on his summer holiday after a gruelling season, Buffon awoke at his home in Tuscany to find a banner hanging around his gate, adorned with the words: ‘Gracias Real’.

Although he is unlikely to forget, there are some who were determined to remind Buffon of his latest disappointment, when a red hot Real Madrid side emerged victorious with a 4-1 win in Cardiff.