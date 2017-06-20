What happened in Juventus dressing room during Champions League final?

More than two weeks after the Champions League final, the fallout over Juventus’ loss to Real Madrid in Cardiff continues.

The Bianconeri came up short in European football’s showpiece game once more and went from a decent first half showing which saw them leave the field at 1-1 to being convincingly beaten 4-1 in the second 45 minutes.

Although there was speculation that some vociferous disagreements at the break could have contributed to their disappointing second half display, Giuseppe Marotta did recently insist that only tactical discussions took place.

However, La Stampa have claimed that there was a great deal of disharmony and anger in the dressing room in Wales at the break, with Leonardo Bonucci in particular at the centre of it.

Paulo Dybala had been booked after 12 minutes and was largely ineffective in the contest thereafter, with the Italian defender rounding on the youngster for the yellow card he received amongst other things.

There have also been claims that there was a physical altercation between them but that has not been confirmed, while Bonucci was also involved in another squabble with defensive colleague Andrea Barzagli.

He was frustrated with the amount of time and space his teammate was giving Marcelo on the left flank, with Barzagli hitting back by pointing out that Bonucci could perhaps have did more to block Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal which skidded beyond him.