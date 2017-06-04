200 Juventus fans injured in Turin explosion

An explosion that rocked the centre of Turin has seen dozens of Juventus fans gathering to watch their team in the Champions League final rushed to hospital, with hundreds more injured.

Thousands of supporters gathered at a fanzone set up at Piazzo San Carlo to cheer on the Bianconeri, as they ultimately fell to a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

However, a large bang caused panic amongst the large crowd, and in the ensuing rush several supporters were injured, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It appears that it was caused by large firecracker being set off in the square, leading to a stampede of fans spilling onto nearby streets, with several people being crushed.

This was coupled by an onrush of people looking to escape from the other side of the square, as emergency services arrived at the scene.

The incident happened at around 22:45 local time, as Juventus were trailing 3-1 in the match.