Juventus launch €45 million bid for Fiorentina star

Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi could join rivals Juventus, with reports indicating the Bianconeri have made a €45 million offer for the Italian.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires in June 2018 and he has so far refused to sign an extension, meaning the Viola could soon be forced to make a decision regarding his future.

Sport Italia reports Juventus have offered €45m for Bernardeschi, putting them ahead of Inter and Bayern Munich in the race for the Azzurrini star, though Fiorentina are holding out for €50m.

It’s believed the Bianconeri’s pursuit of the Italian wouldn’t prevent them from signing Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich, though talks for the Brazilian have stalled in recent days.

Last season Bernardeschi netted 13 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina.

