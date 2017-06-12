Juventus legend expects next season to be his last

Gianluigi Buffon expects next season to be his last, though the Juventus legend won’t rule out continuing past the 2018 World Cup.

The Italy No.1 has said on several occasions that his goal is to feature in Russia next summer, at which point he will likely hang up his gloves at the age of 40.

However after recently falling to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Buffon has made it clear that winning the trophy for the first time would prolong his career.

“Retiring after the World Cup? Yes, this will 99.9 percent happen,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I’ll have one more intense season filled with important events, then it will be time to call it quits.

“I’ve left one possibility open with ‘Pres’ [Andrea Agnelli]: if we were to win the Champions League I would play another season in order to try and win the Club World Cup and other trophies.”

Buffon made 43 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season.

