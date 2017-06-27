Juventus stalwart weighing up move to Nice

Stephan Lichtsteiner could be set to leave Juventus this summer, with French club Nice hoping to secure a deal for the Switzerland international.

Having qualified for the preliminary rounds of the Champions League on the back of a stellar domestic campaign last season, Nice are looking to bolster their squad and require a replacement for Porto-bound Ricardo Pereira.

Les Aiglons have identified Lichtsteiner as an ideal option to add greater experience to their defence, and are ready to submit a bid of around €4 million, which Juventus would be willing to accept. The move would depend on Lichtsteiner himself wanting to leave Turin though, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

With Dani Alves closing in on a move to Manchester City, Lichtsteiner may wish to remain as a back up right-back to whomever Juventus bring in this summer.

The Bianconeri have a lengthy list of targets, ranging from AC Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio to Real Madrid’s Danilo, whilst Manchester United’s Italian international Matteo Darmian is also being considered.

Although Juventus are keen to retain Lichtsteiner, should the 33-year-old express an interest in leaving then they are not expected to stand in his way.

Lichtsteiner has made 220 appearances for Juventus since joining from Lazio in 2011, and lifted six Scudetti and three Coppa Italia trophies with the club.