Published On: Wed, Jun 21st, 2017

Juventus open talks for Manchester United full-back

With Dani Alves expected to leave , it looks as though the Italian giants have opened talks for ’s .

The Brazilian is expected to have his contract mutually terminated after spending just one season in Italy, before landing with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

As a result Juventus are in the mix for a new right-back, and Sky Sport Italia reports they have asked United about a possible move for Darmian.

The Italian isn’t viewed as indispensable by manager Jose Mourinho, and it’s believed the Red Devils would let him go for a fee close to €20 million.

Last season Darmian made 29 appearances in all competitions.

