Juventus open talks for Manchester United full-back

With Dani Alves expected to leave Juventus, it looks as though the Italian giants have opened talks for Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.

The Brazilian is expected to have his contract mutually terminated after spending just one season in Italy, before landing with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

As a result Juventus are in the mix for a new right-back, and Sky Sport Italia reports they have asked United about a possible move for Darmian.

The Italian isn’t viewed as indispensable by manager Jose Mourinho, and it’s believed the Red Devils would let him go for a fee close to €20 million.

Last season Darmian made 29 appearances in all competitions.

