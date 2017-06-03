Juventus Player Ratings: Champions League Final

Juventus saw their Champions League hopes crumble as they fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the final in Cardiff on Saturday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Los Merengues, although Mario Mandzukic equalised with a stunning bicycle kick.. The Spanish champions took control in the second half though, with a Casemiro strike, before Ronaldo added his second. Marco Asensio sealed the win in stoppage time.

To sum up the Bianconeri’s horrible night, substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent-off after receiving two yellow cards.

Gianluigi Buffon – 5 – Horrible

Although his defenders did not protect him enough, he barely made any saves and his anticipation should have been better for the goals.

Andrea Barzagli – 6 – Stale

His ageing body could not handle the speed of the final. Forcing Cristiano Ronaldo into more central channels made little difference to the outcome of the game, although he made an inch-perfect interception on Isco in the box.

Leonardo Bonucci – 5.5 – Shaky

The first goal came via a deflection off his foot but his long pass started the attack for the Bianconeri equaliser. Needed to provide more interceptions but left gaps in the defence.

Giorgio Chiellini – 5 – Overwhelmed

Failed to physically impose himself in the game. Los Merengues were too quick and clever for the experienced stopper.

Alex Sandro – 5 – Vulnerable

Despite providing the cross that resulted in the equaliser, he was responsible for three of the Real Madrid goals. Two goals came from the left-wing and Casemiro’s effort came from his weak clearance.

Sami Khedira – 6 – Unlucky

He was pegged back often by the Blancos midfield and deflected the ball into the net for Casemiro’s long-range strike. Covered plenty of ground and allowed Juventus to keep their shape.

Miralem Pjanic – 5.5 – Bland

His passing was nothing out of the ordinary and rarely influenced the match in an attacking sense. Helped out more defensively than offensively.

Dani Alves – 6 – Battled

Worked hard during the game but did not have enough support going forward. Had an ongoing duel with compatriot Marcelo.

Paulo Dybala – 4.5 – Woeful

Worst game of the season for the Argentine starlet. Although he was unfortunate to receive a yellow card early in the match, he struggled to find space or link-up with teammates. His free-kick which hit the wall summed up a poor night.

Mario Mandzukic – 7 – Gallant

Arguably the only Bianconeri player that can hold his head high after the final. Scored with a phenomenal bicycle kick and ran tirelessly throughout the match.

Gonzalo Higuain – 6 – Faded

Had two long-range shots earlier in the match and assisted in Mandzukic’s goal but was non-existent in the second half.

Substitutes

Juan Cuadrado – 4.5 – Disaster

Sent on to add pace to the game, the Colombian soon received his marching orders. Received a yellow card for fouling Cristiano Ronaldo, before being dismissed for a soft push on Sergio Ramos.

Claudio Marchisio – 5 – Invisible

Introduced to bring stability and direction to the game, but the experienced midfielder was unable to stop Real Madrid’s dominance.

Mario Lemina – N/A