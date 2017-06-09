Juventus plotting Spinazzola return

Atalanta full-back Leonardo Spinazzola’s time in Bergamo could be cut short as Juventus are ready to bring the 24-year-old back to Turin.

The Foligno native graduated from the Bianconeri youth setup in 2012, but since then he has spent his time on loan at several Italian clubs, with Atalanta being the latest.

Spinazzola has impressed since joining the Nerazzurri in 2016, even earning a call-up to the Italian national team, but Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus are finally ready to bring the full-back back to Turin.

The two parties had originally agreed on a two-year loan for the 24-year-old, but it looks as the Old Lady are keen to cut that agreement short.

However it remains to be seen whether Spinazzola would remain with Juve, as Il Secolo XIX reports he could be included in negotiations for Patrik Schick.

Spinazzola made his Italy debut in a 2-1 friendly over Netherlands in March 2017.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!