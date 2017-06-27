Juventus prepare €15 million bid for Real Madrid full-back

With Dani Alves set to leave Juventus, it appears the Bianconeri are ready to make a €15 million bid for Real Madrid’s Danilo.

The Brazilian confirmed his Bianconeri departure via an Instagram post on Tuesday, and it’s expected he will reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

As a result there is an opening on the right side of Juve’s defence, and Sky Sport Italia reports the Old Lady have made Danilo their top priority.

The Brazilian’s agent is expected to land in Italy in the coming hours, at which point Juve will make their bid of €15m plus bonuses official.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will agree to the terms, as they signed Danilo for €31.5m from Porto in 2015.

Last season the full-back netted one goal in 24 appearances.

