Juventus terminate Dani Alves contract

Juventus and Dani Alves have parted ways after one season, with the Brazilian expected to join Manchester City.

The 34-year-old had all but confirmed his departure after posting a farewell message on Instagram on Wednesday, but the Bianconeri made it official via a statement on their website.

“Juventus Football Club is to part company with Dani Alves after agreeing to a termination of the player’s contract,” read the statement.

“Alves lifted two trophies in his single season in Turin, contributing to a third consecutive domestic league and cup double for the club before helping the team reach the UEFA Champions League final.

“The Brazilian made a total of 33 appearances for the Bianconeri, having a hand in 12 goals (six goals, six assists), seven of which came in European matches. ”

Last season Alves netted six goals in 32 appearances for Juventus.

