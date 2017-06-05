Juventus trio in Champions League Squad of the Season

Despite falling in the final, Juventus trio Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Miralem Pjanic have been named in the Champions League Squad of the Season.

The UEFA Technical Observers named an 18-man team that saw champions Real Madrid the most represented club with eight players.

Atletico Madrid also had three players named to the team – matching Juve – with goalkeeper Jan Oblak lining up beside Buffon in goal.

The defensive line is comprised of Bonucci, Atletico’s Diego Godin and the Real trio of Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal.

In the middle of the park is Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Isco, along with Pjanic and Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Roberto Lewandowski make up the attack.

Champions League Squad of the Season: Buffon, Oblak; Bonucci, Godin, Marcelo, Ramos, Carvajal; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Pjanic, Bakayoko; Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Lewandowski

