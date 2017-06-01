PODCAST: Juventus v Real Madrid – Champions League Final Preview

Conor Clancy took a backseat on the Forza Italian Football Podcast as Dov Schiavone returned to host a special Champions League preview podcast. Joining the pair was another old hand in Padraig Whelan.

With Juventus taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final, the guys go through the dangermen from each side, who has the better coach, as well as making some ‘well informed’ predictions.

All this and a Champions League quiz, which you can get involved in too.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible and will continue to do going forward.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.