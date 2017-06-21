Juventus winger could land with AC Milan

Juan Cuadrado could leave Juventus this summer, and it looks as though rivals AC Milan are ready to make a move for the Colombian.

The Bianconeri signed the 29-year-old on a permanent deal in May after spending the last two seasons on loan at the Turin giants.

All in all the deal cost Juve close to €25 million, however Sport Italia reports the Bianconeri are open to letting Cuadrado go for a similar fee this summer.

Milan are big fans of the winger, with coach Vincenzo Montella keen to welcome him to his squad, though the likes of PSG, Valencia and Arsenal are also reportedly in the mix.

Cuadrado netted three goals in 45 appearances for Juventus last season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!