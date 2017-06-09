Keita agent meets Juventus despite AC Milan agreement

AC Milan may have an agreement with Lazio to sign Keita Balde, but the player’s agent met with Juventus to try and secure a move to Turin.

The 22-year-old’s contract with the Aquile expires next summer, and with an extension unlikely to happen, it looks as though the winger will be playing his football away from the capital in 2017/18.

Milan have a deal in place to sign Keita and Lucas Biglia from Lazio for a reported €50 million, but it appears the former hasn’t given up on a potential move to Juventus.

Sky Sport Italia reports agent Roberto Calenda met with Bianconeri director Fabio Paratici on Wednesday, as his client is keen to join the Turin giants. However it remains to be seen whether the Old Lady will enter a bidding war with Milan in order to land the winger.

Keita had his most prolific season to date with Lazio last campaign, netting 15 goals in 30 Serie A appearances.

