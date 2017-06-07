Las Palmas nearing loan move for Inter starlet

Inter have reportedly agreed to send forward Gabriel Barbosa on loan to Spanish side Las Palmas.

The 20-year-old joined the Nerazzurri for €29.5 million last summer, but he failed to set the Serie A alight with only one goal in nine appearances.

As a result Inter are keen to send him out on loan in order to secure regular playing time, and Cadena Ser reports Gabigol will get that chance at Las Palmas next season.

Along with the Brazilian, it’s believed the Spanish side are in talks with PSG to extend Jese’s loan for another campaign.

Gabigol failed to start a single Serie A match for Inter last season.

