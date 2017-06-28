Lazio captain determined to join AC Milan

Lucas Biglia’s agent has admitted that his client has reached an agreement with AC Milan, and has asked Lazio to allow him to leave.

The central midfielder has been a long-term target of Milan, who are keen to land him as part of a rebuilding of their squad under new owners Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

Although no agreement has been reached, Biglia’s agent revealed that his client has informed Lazio of his desire to leave, and that Milan were still in talks over a transfer.

“Lucas has spoken with Lazio over a month ago, telling them that he has made a decision to leave,” Enzo Montepaone told Il Messaggero. “We have an agreement with Milan, but we are waiting for the two clubs to reach a deal.

“I know they are in discussions and are looking to find a solution, but there is also an opportunity in England that I can’t say any more about.

“Lazio and Milan are talking and need to reach a definitive conclusion, but I will be in Italy next week so hopefully everything will be resolved shortly.”

Club captain Biglia has scored 16 goals in 132 appearances for the Biancoceleste since arriving from Anderlecht in 2013.