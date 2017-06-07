Lazio captain set for AC Milan switch

AC Milan are closing in on a deal that would see them land Lazio captain Lucas Biglia for €22 million plus bonuses.

The Aquile midfielder’s contract expires in 2018, and while reports suggested an extension was near completion, those plans seem to have fallen through.

Instead, Sky Sport Italia are stating that Biglia will leave Lazio for Milan in a €22m deal plus a further €3m in bonuses.

The 31-year-old is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Rossoneri that will see him earn €3.5m a campaign. Biglia is expected to have his medical on June 15 or 16 after returning to Italy from international duty with Argentina.

Milan have been very busy so far this summer, with Wolfsburg’s Ricardo Rodriguez expected to join the club in the coming days.

He will join Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie as new faces set to grace the San Siro next season.

