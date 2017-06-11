Lazio star dreams of Manchester United move

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson has put Manchester United on alert after admitting that he dreams of joining the Premier League club.

The Brazilian has long been linked with the Red Devils, and was believed to have come close to signing for them in 2015.

Although the move never materialised, Anderson has conceded that he maintains ambitions of joining Manchester United, who are set for a considerable squad overhaul ahead of their return to the Champions League.

“Every player dreams of playing for a team like United,” the 24-year-old told Sport TV. “There was interest two years ago.

“After my second season, which was very good, there has always been a lot of speculation. I have to present myself well whenever an opportunity comes up, or when I’m playing for Lazio.

“I’m on holiday at the moment, so I don’t want to think about [the future] now. I’m leaving it with my sister, who takes care of things along with my agents.”

Anderson has scored 26 goals in 141 appearances for Lazio since arriving from Santos in 2013.

