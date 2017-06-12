Leicester City star on Juventus wishlist

Juventus’ push for a new winger could see them make a move for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian has already made it clear he wants to leave the Foxes this summer, with several of Europe’s top clubs interested in securing his services.

While Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona are all big fans of Mahrez, The Daily Express reports it’s Juventus who will make the strongest push for his services.

However a deal is still some ways away as the Bianconeri are also keeping tabs on PSG’s Angel Di Maria and Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa.

Last season Mahrez netted 10 goals in 48 appearances for Leicester in all competitions.

