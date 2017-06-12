LIVE in London: 25 Year Anniversary of Gazzetta Football Italia

Twenty-five years after the first broadcast of the cult Channel 4 programme Gazzetta Football Italia, what better way to celebrate this anniversary than with a live show experience in London?

The event, hosted by the programme’s suave and sophisticated presenter, James Richardson, will look to relive the golden era of Italian football, reflect on some of the most memorable moments from those glorious years and even test your calcio knowledge with a quiz.

Joining AC Jimbo on stage will be Paolo Bandini of The Guardian and James Horncastle, who you might know from BT Sport’s European Football Show.

In celebration of the anniversary, we have a special promotional offer for readers of Forza Italian Football!

If you’re in or around London on June 19 and fancy going along to Union Chapel for what promises to be a great night, you can get 20 percent off your tickets by using the code ‘Londra’ at the checkout.

To get your tickets and avail of this special offer, head over to unionchapel.org now!

We hope to see you there.