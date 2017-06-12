Liverpool ready €40 million offer for Roma’s Salah

Liverpool are looking to step up their pursuit of Roma’s Mohamed Salah, with the Premier League club preparing a €40 million bid.

The Egyptian has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, but the Giallorossi were thought to be holding out for a sum in excess of €40m.

According to Egyptian news outlet YallaKora, the Reds are ready to offer €40m up front for the winger, with an additional €5m of bonuses.

Salah came close to joining the Merseyside club back in 2014 and was all-but confirmed as a Liverpool player before Chelsea swooped in at the last minute to lure the then-Basel man to Stamford Bridge.

Opportunities were scarce in London and Salah appeared just 19 times for the Blues before leaving on loan for Fiorentina, where he impressed and controversially completed a move to Roma in 2015.

In 83 appearances for the Eternal City side, Salah has found the net 34 times and contributed with a further 24 assists.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!