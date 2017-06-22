Liverpool complete signing of Roma star Salah

Premier League club Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Roma forward Mohamed Salah, in a deal that could reach €50 million.

The Egypt international had been the subject of lengthy negotiations over the past week, but an agreement has finally been reached and Salah will officially join Liverpool on 1st July.

The Giallorossi will receive an initial €42m for the 25-year-old, but this figure could rise by a further €8m depending on performance-related bonuses, Roma announced on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Salah has penned a five-year contract at Anfield, and is set for a return to the Premier League after a miserable spell with Chelsea in 2014.

“I’m very excited to be here, I’m very happy,” Salah told Liverpoolfc.com. “I will give 100%, I really want to win something with this club.

“We have a great team and good players. Everyone can see that the coach [Jurgen Klopp] gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us.”

The former Basel winger joined Roma from Chelsea in 2015, after previously being on loan at Fiorentina. Salah departs the Lupi with 34 goals on 81 appearances.