Manchester United agree terms with Inter star

Ivan Perisic has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but the English side’s latest offer has been turned down by Inter.

The Red Devils are big fans of the Croatian, who has been linked with an exit from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza since the end of the season due to Financial Fair Play.

A move could be closer to fruition given that Premium Sport reports Perisic and United have agreed on a four-year contract worth €7 million a season.

However the English side will have to increase their transfer offer if they want to land the winger, as Inter have turned down a bid of €40m as they want something closer to €50m.

Perisic netted 11 goals in 42 appearances for Inter last season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!