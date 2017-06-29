Manchester United increase Perisic offer

It looks as though Manchester United have increased their bid for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, however the Nerazzurri aren’t satisfied with the €35 million offer.

The Red Devils remain the top candidate to land the Croatian, who the Italian side have earmarked as the top candidate to sell in order to resolve their Financial Fair Play issues.

Inter have made it clear they will only sell Perisic for €50m, and while United have raised their latest offer, it only reaches €35m according to the Daily Star.

However the English newspaper states the Croatian is keen to join the Premier League giants, and that he will turn down a contract extension should Inter offer him one as he looks to force a move.

The situation has also reportedly irritated manager Jose Mourinho, who was counting on having Perisic and Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata at his disposal prior to leaving for pre-season training in the USA.

