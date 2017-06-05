Manchester United rival AC Milan for Real Madrid striker

Alvaro Morata’s future could be decided this week, with Manchester United ready to battle it out with AC Milan for the Real Madrid striker.

The Rossoneri are keen to make a big splash this summer, and after signing Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie, they have earmarked the Spaniard as the name to lead their attack.

Reports indicate Milan have already offered Morata a contract worth €7.5 million a season plus bonuses, and La Gazzetta dello Sport states the Italian side will begin talks with Real Madrid now that the Champions League final is out of the way.

However Manchester United have also emerged as a potential landing spot for the 24-year-old, as manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the player.

Morata netted 20 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season.

