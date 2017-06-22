Manolas agrees terms for Roma exit

Roma are closing in on the sale of Kostas Manolas to Zenit after the defender agreed personal terms with the Russian side.

The St Petersburg-based outfit are now coached by former Inter boss Roberto Mancini, who has specified the Greek centre-back as one of his top targets.

Now that an agreement has been reached between Manolas and the club, all that is left is for the Giallorossi and Zenit to strike a deal in terms of the price that will be paid for the 26-year-old.

Roma sporting director Monchi and Mauro Baldissoni met with officials for the Russian side on Thursday but the clubs have yet to agree a deal, with the Lupi rebuffing an initial €30 million offer.

In recent days, the Eternal City outfit did grant Manolas and his representatives permission to discuss terms with Zenit while they wait for an agreement to be reached between the clubs.

Should Manolas’ move to Russia go through, Roma will not allow Antonio Rudiger, a transfer target for Inter, to depart the club this summer.