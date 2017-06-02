Marcelo hits back at Dani Alves

After Dani Alves stoked the fire ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Juventus, Marcelo seemed to know exactly what his fellow countryman was trying to do.

The Juventus defender branded Los Blancos’ goal in the 1998 Champions League final against Juventus offside, as he looked to get a reaction from Real, but Marcelo was wise to his attempt.

“We are focused on ourselves,” the Brazilian told the press in Cardiff. “We know what is to come and it doesn’t bother us at all. Everyone knows what he wants to do.”

With Gianluigi Buffon garnering praise from all sides, Marcelo offered some the way of Keylor Navas who has at times been criticised for his performances.

“Last year Keylor was struggling, he has suffered under the shadow of Casillas,” Marcelo went on.

“Keylor is a star gets better in every training session and every game, he has all our support.”