Materazzi: I came close to joining AC Milan

Only the intervention of Giacinto Facchetti prevented Marco Materazzi from leaving Inter for AC Milan, the defender has revealed.

In 2006, the player struggled for regular playing time under Roberto Mancini for large periods, so much so that he wanted to move across the city in order to find consistent minutes on the field.

However, a talk with the former Inter chairman shortly before his untimely passing convinced ‘Matrix’ to remain, which he did and went on to become the unlikely hero of Italy’s successful World Cup campaign that summer.

“During a game in January 2006 away to Lecce [which Inter won 2-0] I didn’t play and was frustrated,” he said when speaking to the Inter Club Giacinto Facchetti in Fasano.

“I was about to move to AC Milan due to my pride because I wanted to prove to Mancini that I could be an important player. In the end, Giacinto spoke with me and it was he who convinced me to stay at Inter.”

In total across the 2005/06 season when Materazzi came close to leaving, he made just 12 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri.