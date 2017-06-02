Materazzi: Don’t ask me to cheer for Juventus

Former Inter defender Marco Materazzi believes Juventus deserve the Treble, but he won’t be cheering for the Italian side on Saturday.

The Bianconeri will do battle with Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and a win would see them become the second club from the peninsula to achieve the historic feat.

Materazzi famously claimed Italian football’s only Treble with Inter in 2010, and while he admits Juve are worthy of the accomplishment, he can’t bring himself to cheer for his former rivals.

“Over the past few years Juve have shown they deserve it more than others,” the Italian told Premium Sport when asked about the Bianconeri and the Treble.

“Don’t ask me to cheer for them, but if Juve were to win I would congratulate them because it would be deserved.”

Materazzi also revealed who should win the Ballon d’Or if Juventus triumph in the Champions League final.

“If they win, Gianluigi Buffon should win the Ballon d’Or,” he added. “Otherwise it would be a scandal given he’s deserved it for years.

“I hope he gets there by winning the Champions League final.”

Materazzi netted 20 goals in 301 appearances for Inter from 2001 to 2011.

