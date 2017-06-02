Mertens: I turned down Barcelona and Chelsea

Napoli star Dries Mertens has revealed he turned down interest from Chelsea and Barcelona in favour of renewing his Azzurri contract.

The Belgian enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Partenopei this season, netting 34 goals in 45 matches and thus putting some of Europe’s top clubs on alert.

However Mertens opted to sign a new deal that will keep him with Napoli until 2020, and he stated he made the decision despite interest from Chelsea and Barcelona.

“I never considered playing for another Italian side, even though Serie A is great,” Mertens told reporters while on international duty for Belgium.

“Chelsea wanted me, but manager Antonio Conte didn’t call me. I probably would have played there, but Napoli are on the same level.

“It’s true Barcelona sought me out, but what point is there in joining and then sitting on the bench behind [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar?”

Mertens has netted 68 goals in 183 matches for Napoli since joining from PSV in 2013.

