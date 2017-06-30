AC Milan loanee returns to Barcelona

Barcelona have exercised their right to buy back forward Gerard Deulofeu from Everton, after the Spaniard enjoyed a successful loan spell at AC Milan.

The Rossoneri had been keen to turn the move into a permanent deal, but must now turn their attention elsewhere after Barcelona activated a buy back clause of €12 million agreed when they sold Deulofeu to Everton in 2015.

A graduate of the Catalan club’s youth academy, Deulofeu is set to sign a two-year contract upon his return, Barcelona confirmed.

“FC Barcelona have activated the buy-back clause for Gerard Deulofeu,” a statement on Barcelona’s official website read.

“In the following days, the terms will be agreed with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu’s contract will run until 30 June 2019.”

Deulofeu made a positive impact at Milan during his loan spell last season, having netted four goals in 17 Serie A appearances.

The Spanish international had made six senior appearances in all competitions during his initial spell at Barcelona, before being loaned, and subsequently sold, to Premier League outfit Everton in 2014.