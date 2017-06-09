Napoli in talks for Leverkusen star

With Pepe Reina heading for an exit, Napoli are reportedly in talks to try and land Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno as his replacement.

The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2018, but all signs point towards a summer exit, with Newcastle United a possible landing spot.

Napoli have wasted no time in looking at fresh faces to replace Reina, and Rai Sport reports Leno is the top candidate to take over as the Azzurri’s No.1.

Leverkusen want €20 million for the German, but the goalkeeper’s request of a contract that would pay him €2.5m a season has slowed down talks.

However, Duvan Zapata’s potential sale to Tianjin Quanjin could bring in some much needed fresh funds for Napoli, which is why they haven’t given up their pursuit of the Leverkusen man.

Leno has made 266 appearances for the German side since making his debut in 2011.

