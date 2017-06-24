New coaches for Roma, Inter and Fiorentina – How will they fare?

Serie A’s coaching lineups will be significantly changed for the 2017/18 season following three key moves across the league.

Eusebio Di Francesco has parted ways with Sassuolo to take the reigns left vacant at Roma by Luciano Spalletti, who has taken on the unenviable challenge presented at Inter. Meanwhile the Nerazzurri’s previous head coach Stefano Pioli will start the campaign with Fiorentina, after replacing Paulo Sousa.

In the latest from FIFtv, Conor Clancy and Nicholas Carroll discuss the latest coaching changes in Serie A.

