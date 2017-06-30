New Roma full-back set for surgery

Rick Karsdorp reportedly needs knee surgery, though the Dutchman is expected to be part of Roma’s tour of the USA.

The Giallorossi completed the signing of the full-back for €14 million plus bonuses on Wednesday, but the 22-year-old’s time in Italy has started off on the wrong foot.

Sky Sport Italia reports Karsdorp will undergo knee surgery on Monday for a meniscus problem, though the procedure is expected to only keep him out for two to three weeks.

Roma were aware of the Dutchman’s condition before completing the move, and it’s believed he will rejoin the side in time for their tour of the USA.

Last season Karsdorp netted one goal in 41 appearances for Feyenoord.

