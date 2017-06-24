Neymar: Verratti is welcome at Barcelona

Barcelona star Neymar has admitted that he would be more than happy to see PSG midfielder Marco Verratti join the Blaugrana.

The Italian has told the Ligue 1 giants he wants to leave Paris this summer, with the Spanish side having already discussed personal terms with the former Pescara man.

While an agreement with PSG and Barcelona has not been reached, Neymar has made it clear he hopes a deal goes through.

“He is a great player who has incredible quality and technique,” the Brazilian told Sport about Verratti. “He has the right profile and characteristics to play with us at Barca.

“If the deal went through, I’m sure the whole team would welcome him because he is a good player.”

Last season Verratti netted three goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

