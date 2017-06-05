Pallotta: Totti can be Roma ambassador

Roma President James Pallotta believes Francesco Totti should continue on with the club as a brand ambassador.

The 40-year-old recently brought an end to his Lupi playing career, coming on as a substitute in the Giallorossi’s 3-2 win over Genoa on the last day of the Serie A season.

Pallotta revealed that while Totti has a deal in place to become a director at Roma, he believes another role would be perfect for the club legend.

“Given he has a great reputation, I’d try to make the most of it,” Pallotta told SiriusXM Radio in New York. “He could be a great brand ambassador for Roma and make a ton of money for himself with sponsors and various ads all over the world.

“Regardless, he has a six-year contract with us to come and be a director, but if I were him I’d go to the beach.”

Totti made his Roma debut in 1992 before going on to score 307 goals in 786 competitive matches.

