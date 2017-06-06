Podcast: How did Juventus crumble in Cardiff?

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast this week, joined by Nicholas Carroll, Dov Schiavone and Vito Doria.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Juventus crumbled in the Champions League final against Real Madrid and Dov was in the press box representing FIF. The guys dissect the game in Cardiff and ponder why Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain don’t seem capable of cutting it on the biggest stage.

The Forza Italian Football Award winners for 2017 are revealed, and there’s a brief Serie A season review.

