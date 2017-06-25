Porto star on Barcelona and AC Milan radar

Jesus Corona is expected to leave Porto this summer, and it looks as though Barcelona and AC Milan are the favourites to land his signature.

The 24-year-old was not included in Mexico’s Confederations Cup squad this summer for personal reasons, but his stellar play for the Portuguese giants over the past two seasons has raised his profile nonetheless.

Depor reports Corona is eyeing a move away from Porto this summer, and it’s believed Barcelona and Milan are the frontrunners to complete a deal for the former Monterrey man.

While it’s unclear whether Porto will ask for the full €50 million buy-out clause included in the winger’s contract, the Portuguese side stand to make a profit after signing the 24-year-old from Twente for just €10.5m in 2015.

Last season Corona netted five goals in 40 appearances.

