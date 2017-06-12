Porto starlet set for AC Milan switch

AC Milan have reportedly reached a €40 million agreement with Porto to sign striker Andre Silva.

Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all been linked with moves to the Rossoneri, but it looks as though the club’s search for a new striker will end in Portugal.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports the Rossoneri have moved quickly to secure Silva from Porto for close to €40m, much less than the €60m release clause in his contract.

Porto have issues with regards to Financial Fair Play, and a result Milan have agreed fees with both club and player, who is expected to pen a five-year contract.

Silva is expected in Milan on Monday morning for his medical at 07:30am local time before being presented to the media.

Last season the 21-year-old netted 21 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

