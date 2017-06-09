PSG join race for AC Milan starlet

Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to garner interest from Europe’s top clubs, with PSG joining the race to land the AC Milan starlet.

Contract talks between the 18-year-old and the Rossoneri continue to stall, with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester City all on alert as a result.

Add PSG to the list of growing suitors, as RMC reports the French giants are ready to make a sizeable offer should Donnarumma opt to leave Milan.

The Rossoneri have already offered a four-year deal worth €4 million a season, but the goalkeeper and agent Mino Raiola have yet to respond.

Talks between Donnarumma and PSG could move forward as early as Monday as sporting director Antero Henrique is expected in Italy to discuss Salvatore Sirigu’s sale, with Torino a potential landing spot.

