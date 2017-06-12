PSG star wants exit as Barcelona wait in the wings

Marco Verratti has reportedly informed PSG that he wants to leave the club, with Barcelona keen to land the Italian.

The 24-year-old has been linked with an exit from the French giants for quite some time, with speculation intensifying after PSG’s disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of the Blaugrana.

L’Equipe reports Verratti and agent Donato Di Campli have told director of sport Antero Henrique that the Azzurri international wants to leave PSG due to their continental struggles.

As a result Barcelona are being tipped as the most likely destination for the midfielder, with a transfer fee expected to be in the region of €80 million.

However Juventus are also being tipped as a possible landing spot after missing out on Verratti when he joined PSG from Pescara in 2012.

Last season the 24-year-old netted three times in 42 appearances.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!