Raiola: AC Milan were hostile to Donnarumma

Mino Raiola has hit back at AC Milan, stating their hostile behaviour contributed to the recent breakdown in relationship between the club and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old recently turned down a contract offer from the club, leading to question marks regarding the goalkeeper’s future and the Diavolo’s plans moving forward given his contract expires next summer.

While Milan have made it clear they are open to mending fences between the two sides, Raiola stated the club’s behaviour during negotiations contributed to the breakdown.

“We were met by a hostile atmosphere,” he told Rai Sport. “We were forced to make a decision we weren’t prepared to make, and it was a negative one.

“The way talks were handled contributed to the fact an agreement wasn’t reached.

“The only problem that didn’t come up was money. We didn’t even get there because we weren’t given time by Milan to talk about that.”

Raiola also denied recent reports that stated the lack of a buyout clause in the deal contributed to the break down in talks.

“We weren’t at that point,” he added. “When you talk about a buyout clause you are usually 90 percent done with a contract.

“We observed some hostile public behaviour and that ensured that things didn’t move forward.”

