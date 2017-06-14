Raiola wants fresh Donnarumma talks with AC Milan

As contract talks between AC Milan and Gianluigi Donnarumma threaten to break through, agent Mino Raiola is pushing for another meeting.

The goalkeeper’s current contract with the Diavolo expires at the end of the coming campaign and it was hoped that a new deal would have been agreed by Tuesday, which was the ultimatum set out for it.

With Donnarumma now on international duty with Italy’s Under-21 side, it now turns to Raiola and the club to discuss terms, after it had been hoped an extension until 2022 would already be signed.

The offer which Milan had put on the table 10 days ago for the teenager was a four-year contract renewal worth €4 million per season, which can rise by a further €1m due to bonuses.

After the Tuesday deadline passed, Raiola is now keen to resume talks over the coming days with the Rossoneri, whose executives remain in constant telephone contact with Donnarumma’s representatives.

Despite the latest issue in discussions, it is expected that the saga will end with the youngster penning a new deal to keep him at the San Siro.